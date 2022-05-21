Libya
Field Marshal Khalifa Belqasim Haftar offers condolences to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Image Credit: Courtesy: Ministry of Presidential Affairs

Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received condolences from Field Marshal Khalifa Belqasim Haftar, Commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA), on the passing of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, at Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi.

Field Marshal Haftar was accompanied by a delegation from Libya.

Read more