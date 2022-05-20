Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Thursday received condolences on the passing of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed from Nana Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana, and Ali Bongo Ondimba, President of Gabon.
During phone calls, the two presidents noted the global humanitarian role of the late UAE President.
They also congratulated Sheikh Mohamed on his election as UAE President, wishing him success in leading the country to more progress and prosperity, and expressed their willingness to enhance joint cooperation and partnerships between their countries and the Emirates under his leadership.
Sheikh Mohamed thanked the two leaders, wishing their countries more development and prosperity.