Patients at Noor Dubai. The foundation’s mobile eye clinics examined 12,181 patients, conducted 1,146 critical surgeries and distributed 7,923 eye glasses in 20 countries last year. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: More than 13 million people across the world benefited from health care programmes sponsored by Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) last year.

Spending a total of Dh313 million, Health Care and Disease Control initiative is one of the five pillars of work classified under the umbrella of MBRGI, besides Spreading Education and Knowledge, Humanitarian Aid and Relief, Innovation and Entrepreneurship and Empowering Communities.

According to MBRGI 2018 figures, 11.6 million patients received trachoma medications in Amhara region of Ethiopia where 32,474 eye surgeries were performed in 2018.

Over 1.4 million tetanus vaccines were provided in 20 countries to save mothers and their newborn babies. Noor Dubai’s mobile eye clinics examined 12,181 patients, conducted 1,146 critical surgeries and distributed 7,923 eye glasses.

Saeed Mohammad Al Etr, Assistant Secretary-General of MBRGI, said the foundation has strengthened its role in making a significant difference in people’s lives through Health Care and Disease Control projects.

“Health care programmes and projects reflect MBRGI’s immense regional and global efforts to improve the quality of life and tackle the most pressing medical challenges that hinder development,” he said.

Health Care and Disease Control has comprised a large portion of MBRGI’s programmes and projects in 2018, with aims to combat major diseases and epidemics, prevent and treat infectious diseases, and provide primary health care and medical services to disadvantaged communities.

Dr. Manal Omran Taryam, CEO and member of the board of Noor Dubai Foundation, said providing health care services and opportunities to a decent life brings positive impact to developing countries and improves the well-being of people.

On the economic front, Taryam added that Noor Dubai’s efforts to combat and treat blindness improves people’s opportunities for education and employment, ultimately enhancing their quality of life.

According to World Health Organisation (WHO) figures, 253 million people live with mild vision across the world, out of which 80 per cent is treatable with proper intervention.

Research

Entities within Health Care and Disease Control provide scholarships, training programmes and missions inside and outside the country to support medical research locally and regionally and equip UAE-based medical staff, students and researchers with advanced skills, ultimately improving the country’s medical services.