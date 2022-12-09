Ajman: The Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs (MFNCA) recently held a panel discussion titled ‘The Culture of Political Participation and Youth Empowerment’ in collaboration with the Federal Youth Authority (FYA) at Ajman Innovation Centre.

The discussion came as part of the Ministry’s ongoing efforts to enhance political awareness in all segments of the community.

Speaking at the session, Dr Mansour Al Balushi, an expert in international law and human rights, asserted that the UAE’s experience in political development and efforts to promote a culture of political participation is unique, and resonates with the customs of Emirati society, which believes in participation, the ‘Shura’ (consultative) approach, and building an interactive relationship between the wise leadership and the citizens.

He said: “Our wise leadership is committed to promoting a culture of political participation among all members of the community, and especially the youth. Our leaders believe that comprehensive development and the promotion of a culture of political participation begins with fostering a constructive dialogue centred around the political, economic, cultural, and social realities of the UAE.”

Large turnout

Dr Al Balushi added that the four elections that have taken place since 2006 have witnessed an active and large participation from young people, both as voters and candidates for membership of the FNC.

“The elections allowed many young people to become FNC members, bringing promising ideas to the Council, along with deep insight and awareness of the unique characteristics of Emirati society, its values, heritage, customs, and traditions.

“This is in line with the UAE’s strategic directions and the vision of its wise leadership, who has faith in the youth and their ability to present and discuss national issues, find adequate solutions for them, and issue recommendations and proposals that help shape a bright future for our nation, as evidenced by the discussions taking place at the Federal National Council.”

Dr Al Balushi stressed the important role that the FNC plays as it is entrusted with discussing draft federal laws that are referred to the Council by the government, before submitting them to the UAE President to approve and present to the Federal Supreme Council to be ratified, signed by the Head of State, and issued.