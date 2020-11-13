Dubai: More than 17,000 people reported crimes in Dubai in first 10 months this year, an official said on Sunday.
Brigadier Khalid Nasser Al Razooqi, director of Artificial Intelligence Department at Dubai Police, said the service “Police Eye” received 17,960 reports this year until October 1.
He lauded the community’s interest in using the Dubai Police App to complete their transactions, submit reports and benefit from various services provided by Dubai Police.
“Police Eye service aims at encouraging members of the community to maintain security, reduce crime and report illegal activities and abuses,” Brig Al Razzooqi said in a statement. “The service allows people to report suspicious activities, including disturbances, alcohol and drug trafficking or addiction, suspicious vehicles, vandalism and other criminal acts.”
According to Dubai Police, the user-friendly application allows people to attach videos, photos, or voice messages when filing a report. They also can share their locations or the location of incidents.