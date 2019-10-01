Dubai: Two candidates running for the Federal National Council (FNC) elections for the first time have made health, technology and bridging the gap between government resources and its beneficiaries the main mandates of their campaign.

Abdul Aziz Abdul Razaq Al Mutawa, a candidate from Dubai, said his focus has been on technology and innovation.

Now retired, Al Mutawa, used to work for Thuraya, the mobile satellite services subsidiary of Yahsat, a leading global satellite operator based in the UAE. He has also served as the senior vice-president for technology and innovation for Etisalat.

“We in the UAE want to be the leading country in technology and innovation,” he told Gulf News on the sidelines of the first day of early voting on Tuesday at Dubai World Trade Centre. “This sector will also provide jobs for Emiratis and expats,” he added.

Another Dubai candidate, Shamma Mohammad Saeed Al Mualla, said she wanted to bridge the gap between government resources and Emiratis.

“The UAE is spending a huge part of the national budget on resources like sports facilities and hospitals, but many citizens don’t know how and when to use them. Their usage is not at full capacity,” she said. “We have to make that connection between the citizens and the resources given by the government,” she added.

“Another principle of mine is nutrition and health, to upgrade the lifestyle of Emiratis so they are healthy and happy,” added Al Mualla. “I’ve been a businesswoman all my life and now after my retirement from business I want to give back to the country and the coming generations. This will be achieved through the vision of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, as represented in the UAE Centennial 2071 project,” she said.