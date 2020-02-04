Dubai Council meeting chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, allocates Dh500 million to improve neighbourhoods. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Dubai has allocated Dh500 million to improve the quality of life in the emirate’s neighbourhoods based on what improvements the citizens, and not necessarily the officials, want to see.

The announcement was made on Tuesday afternoon by Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minsiter of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on his Twitter account, @HHShkMohd.

In a series of tweets, Sheikh Mohammed revealed several decisions following the third meeting of the newly-created Dubai Council, which he chaired on Tuesday.

“Today [Tuesday], I chaired the third meeting of the Dubai Council and our first decisions were to allocate 500 million dirhams to improve life in Dubai citizens’ neighbourhoods based on what they want and not based on what government departments are planning for them,” he tweeted.

A Dubai Council campaign called ‘Our Lives’ will collect ideas for all community facilities that will improve the quality of life in the residential neighbourhoods of citizens in Dubai, Shaikh Mohammed added. The ideas will also be collected through DubaiCouncil.ae.

A Commissioner of Infrastructure, Mattar Al Tayer, has been appointed to follow up, classify and implement the ideas.

Shaikh Mohammad also ordered the building of 12 integrated councils in all Dubai neighbourhoods to be a meeting place for citizens and their social events. The Commissioner of Infrastructure will follow up on the immediate implementation of the plan, where the neighbourhood councils will supervise the programmes, events and plans of these centres.

Additionally, the Dubai Ruler decided to exempt 422 citizens who have non-performing housing loans from their debts to the programme, and to exempt all citizens from mortgage fees related to housing loans.