Dubai: The Correctional and Punitive Establishments at Dubai Police has given Dh4.4 million of financial aid to inmates so far this year.
Brigadier Marwan Jalfar, Deputy Director of the General Department of Correctional and Punitive Establishments at Dubai Police, said the money was spent in bailing out indebted inmates, supporting their families, paying fees for legal documentation, paying for airline tickets, medical treatment, providing hygiene kit and clearing outstanding blood money.
The aid also helped sponsor female inmates’ children with daily necessities, buying Eid clothing, school supplies as well as gifts during Eid Al Fitr and Eid Al Adha.
This initiative is in line with the humanitarian approach of Dubai Police to grant inmates a second chance at life by helping them seek reform and providing them with necessary support, in collaboration with the authorities concerned and also through generous individuals.