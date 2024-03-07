Dubai: Outstanding workers and companies in the UAE are being recognised through the country’s Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) once again, as the the second edition of the Emirates Labour Market Award was launched today.
Dr Abdulrahman Abdulmannan Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, announced the launch of the second edition of the award, after the success of the first edition which was launched last year.
In the 2023 edition, the ministry received more than 3,500 applications and conducted 100 field visits to evaluate workers and companies that qualified. The first edition had 66 winners, with Dh9 million awarded in total.
This year, the award amount has been raised more than four fold to Dh37 million.
More to follow