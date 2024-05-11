Afghanistan
Relatives attend a burial ceremony of victims who lost their lives following flash floods after heavy rainfall at a village in Baghlan-e-Markazi district of Baghlan province in Afghanistan on May 11, 2024. Image Credit: AFP

Abu Dhabi: The UAE conveyed its sincere condolences and expressed its solidarity with the friendly people of Afghanistan over victims of floods in several areas of Baghlan Province in northeastern Afghanistan, caused by heavy seasonal rain, which resulted in over 300 deaths, and severe damage.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy with the friendly people of Afghanistan, and to the families of the victims, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.