In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) underscored that the UAE - which presented the resolution determining that the State of Palestine is qualified for full membership in the UN during an Emergency Special Session of the UNGA, in its capacity as chair of the Arab Group for the month of May - is steadfast in its commitment to reinforcing peace and justice, safeguarding the rights of the brotherly Palestinian people, and establishing an independent sovereign Palestinian State, in accordance with UN resolutions and the relevant agreements which aim to end the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.