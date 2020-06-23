Employees of all Sharjah government institutions and departments can return to their workplaces from Sunday, June 28, 2020. Image Credit: Istock

Sharjah: The Sharjah Human Resources Directorate, following the directives of Sharjah Executive Council, has announced the return of employees of all Sharjah government institutions and departments to their workplaces from Sunday, June 28, 2020, with an overall attendance rate not exceeding 50 per cent.

The circular issued in this regard specified that the return of government employees to offices included departments and entities that are willing to receive this percentage of employees and implement this decision.

The deadline to include 50 per cent of government staff in the workplace was set to July 5, 2020.

The circular stated that categories mentioned in the previously issued Circular No. (9) of 2020 will continue to be exempted, which include pregnant employees, those with disabilities, employees with chronic diseases and weak immune systems, in addition to those from the age group of people over 60 years, as well as females who have children enrolled in education from the ninth grade or less.

The department of Human Resources stressed the importance of taking all the necessary precautions and complying with social distancing rules among employees, emphasising the need to determine the number of auditors, compliance with safety rules and procedures, to ensure the safety of employees and auditors.

Commenting on the decision, Dr Tariq Sultan Bin Khadem, Member of the Sharjah Executive Council and chairman of Sharjah’s Human Resources department, said the decision was part of the comprehensive plan for the gradual return to normal life in the Emirate of Sharjah, following all the precautionary measures.

SMS from Sheikh Sultan

Social media users in the UAE have been sharing a photo of an SMS that was sent by none other than His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

On Monday, Sheikh Sultan sent a warm-hearted SMS to government employees to show his appreciation for their work-from-home performance. He congratulated them for soon being able to return to their workplaces, and reminded them take the necessary measures to preserve their health and safety.

The text message read:

“My children, Sharjah government employees

Peace and blessings of Allah be upon you

We appreciate your work-from-home performance, and we congratulate you for the auspicious return to your workplaces. We wish you safety. We urge you to take all necessary precautions to preserve your health, as your health is a main priority for us, wishing you success.

Your father,