Dubai Crown Prince: 'The situation with the help of God is under control...'

Sheikh Hamdan. Image Credit: Twitter/ Courtesy: @HamdanMohammed

Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, chaired a remote meeting with Dubai's Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management on Thursday.

In a tweet, Sheikh Hamdan said the meeting was about "to get acquainted with the progress of the committee and its efforts carried out in coordination with all the specialised agencies."

Adding: "The situation with the help of God is under control.. Our confidence is great in the awareness of the society, and we rely on our people to overcome the new circumstances by joining efforts. Our first and last goal is to protect everybody...and the health and safety of all members of society has been and will always be a top priority."

Sheikh Hamdan expressed his support and appreciation for the front line workers and to Dubai residents who complied to all the instructions given out by the goverment.

"The champions of the first line of defense all the appreciation for their efforts ... and all the thanks and appreciation to members of society, citizens and residents, for their exemplary cooperation in adhering to the implementation of the prevention instructions taken in Dubai during the past few weeks."

Ending his tweets, Sheikh Hamdan said: "There are no obstacles and challenges in the Emirates Dictionary... There is always hope and opportunities. We deal with the current situation with confidence in our ability to overcome its consequences through concentrated efforts and cooperation of everyone to move beyond this stage and resume the march of success."