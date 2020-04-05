Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum is the Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, took to social media to clarify issues related to the 24-hour, two-week sterilization drive deployed in Dubai on April 4.

In the animated video, posted on his twitter account, the drive to combat the novel coronavirus, COVID-19 is explained, along with the names of the industries that are exempt from travel exceptions; what a person going grocery shopping is expected to do; the industries that shall remain open between the 8am-2pm.