The Crown Prince of Dubai visited an empty Sheikh Zayed Road on Wednesday night

Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, was briefed on Dubai Police's activities during the national sterilisation programme. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Empty roads at night has now become the norm over the last week as the nation implements strict curfew hours between 8pm and 6am.

So when one person in particular was spotted inspecting the streets, the images spread like wildfire across social networking sites in the UAE.

On Wednesday night, Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, caught up with Dubai Police to monitor the progress of the national sterilisation programme.

Videos and photos showed a senior police officer briefing Sheikh Hamdan about their activities, as an empty Sheikh Zayed Road eerily stood in the background.