Sharjah: A 12-year-old Asian girl is battling for her life after she was run over by a speeding car in Al Taawun area on Wednesday morning.

The accident occurred when the girl tried to cross towards her waiting school bus on the other side of the road.

The police central operations room received a call reporting the incident at 5.48am.

Police said that the girl was crossing the road alone from a non-designated area to the bus on the other side of the road and the driver didn’t pay attention to the road.

Negligence

Police attributed the accident to negligence and lack of attention by the driver of the vehicle causing the unfortunate incident.

Sharjah police launched an investigation.

Police patrols and an ambulance moved to the scene. The girl was severely injured by the accident and was immediately taken to Sharjah's Al Qassimi Hospital for treatment.

The case has been transferred to the competent authorities.

The Sharjah Police expressed its regret over the accident and wishes the injured child a speedy recovery.

They also called upon motorists to exercise caution, and pay attention to the road while driving, especially during the peak hours of the morning and evening periods, when students return home and cross from both sides of the road.

Police urged pedestrians to cross the road from designated areas to avoid the occurrence of similar incidents as a result of some individual errors.