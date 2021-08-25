Dubai: The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners’ Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai has launched a training programme for the 700 employees of Amer centres through its smart platform called ‘Ithraa’ for continuous learning, with the aim of raising and developing their skills and capabilities in the field of customer service.
Brigadier Dr Ali Ajif Al Zaabi, Acting Assistant Director-General for Human and Financial Resources Sector and Legal Adviser in Dubai Residency, said that the administration has been working on harnessing all human and financial capabilities that contribute towards developing and enhancing the efficiency of employees and providing opportunities for career growth by providing them with the skills necessary to improve their performance and bring them up to the highest standards, befitting the UAE and conforming to the highest levels of customer satisfaction.
Major Salem bin Ali, Director of Amer Customer Happiness Department, said that the happiness of employees and customers is the top of priority and this is ensured by providing quality training programmes for the front-row employees.
Major Bin Ali added that 700 customer service employees had been assigned to the Amer centres. These employees would be divided into 15 groups and trained on how to deal with customers in an efficient manner.
The training programme will also include open discussions to identify all the challenges and mistakes that employees are likely to commit at work and how to find the best solutions to overcome all such eventualities.