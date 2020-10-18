Frontline heroes in the UAE will be able to visit Qasr Al Hosn and Louvre Abu Dhabi free of charge, along with three other companions. Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: From Wednesday onwards, frontline heroes will be able to visit Qasr Al Hosn and Louvre Abu Dhabi free of charge, along with three other companions.

The Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) said it is collaborating with the Frontline Heroes Office to demonstrate gratitude for the dedication of frontliners. The free visits for eligible frontliners will be allowed for the next six months.

“Art and medicine are linked by a shared higher purpose: the betterment of humanity. Many of our hardworking physicians, nurses, sterilisation specialists and other frontline professionals and volunteers have barely had a chance to slow down for the past eight months. To thank them for their dedication, it is our pleasure to offer complimentary access to two of DCT Abu Dhabi’s most spectacular cultural assets, a way of encouraging them to take some time to reflect, recharge, and reconnect with their creative sides. As these professionals have healed and protected so many in our community, may the treasures contained within Louvre Abu Dhabi and Qasr Al Hosn comfort and replenish them in turn,” said Saood Al Hosani, acting undersecretary at DCT Abu Dhabi.

Frontline heroes include medical and non-medical staff in healthcare facilities, as well as those working in prevention and protection, including in fields like crisis management, security and emergency services, sterilisation, and volunteering.

The Louvre Abu Dhabi is an iconic museum that chronologically traces the journey of humankind while highlighting cross-cultural similarities. Qasr Al Hosn, on the other hand, is the oldest structure in Abu Dhabi, and includes a coral and sea stone watchtower built to protect the first permanent colony established on Abu Dhabi Island in the 1760s. It has now been converted into a museum that offers a glimpse of Emirati heritage.