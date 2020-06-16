flydubai is putting in place all precautionary measures before the commercial operations resume Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: UAE’s budget airline flydubai will be back in the skies soon to resume its commercial services.

“Since the flight restrictions came into effect in March, flydubai’s experienced team from across the airline have been making preparations for the airline’s commercial return to service,” an airline statement said on Tuesday.

The Dubai-based carrier added it is working with Dubai International (DXB) as well as airports across its network ahead of the return to service.

flydubai crew in PPEs Image Credit: Supplied

Details of its flight schedule will be announced soon.

Ghaith Al Ghaith, flydubai CEO, said: “we are delighted to hear this announcement by the government authorities, however we must take a moment to thank the UAE authorities for their strong leadership and continuous guidance during these unprecedented times.

“The steps that were taken across the UAE will enable us to return to service in a safe and measured way. Dubai, as an established centre for international aviation has always operated to the highest international standards and the combined efforts across the industry over the last few months will allow our passengers to travel once again in a safe environment. We look forward to welcoming our passengers back on board,” he added.

The airline said it has placed a comprehensive cleaning programme, including disinfecting its fleet with manufacturer-certified cleaning products and extensive disinfection across all touchpoints throughout the customer journey

“In the cabin, air is exchanged every two to three minutes and is sterile when it enters the cabin after passing through high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters which remove more than 99.9%+ of any particulate matter that may be present,” according to a flydubai statement.

Meanwhile, the carrier has been supporting government requests with repatriation flights and enabling the movement of essential goods across its network and beyond.

The carrier has enabled 23,000 passengers to return home and flydubai’s all-cargo flights were also in operation, ensuring that essential items continued to flow with goods brought to Dubai and onwards.