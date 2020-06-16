Housemaid was also arrested within hour of crime being reported

Three men arrested after a Dibba house break in Image Credit: Fujairah Police

Fujairah: Three men and a housemaid were arrested for stealing Dh500,000 worth of money and jewellery from a house in Dibba Al Fujairah on Friday, Fujairah Police confirmed on Tuesday.

Colonel Saif Rashid Al Zahmi, director of Dibba Police Department, said three men broke into the house of an Emirati man during the day, while the family was out.

The Dibba Fujairah Police Operations Room received a report from the owner of the house stating that his house had been burgled around midday on Friday while he was out and he reported the disappearance of cash and jewellery worth Dh500,000.

Al Zahmi said that upon receiving the report, a team was formed to identify the suspects and arrest them.

The police, through research and investigation were able to identify the culprits.

Police investigations revealed the gang moved to Ajman after committing their theft.

Police arrested the gang members in less than an hour of reporting the crime, and the stolen cash and jewellery was recovered.

The accuseds confessed to carrying out the crime with the help of a housemiad.

All four were referred to Public Prosecution.

Major General Mohammad Ahmad Bin Ghanem Al Kaabi, Commander-in-Chief of Fujairah Police, praised the professionalism of officers and their readiness to deal with such cases.

He also praised the cooperation of Ajman Police in facilitating with the arrests.