Two warehouse storing electronic devices were gutted as the fire breaks out in Dubai on Tuesday. Image Credit: Dubai Civil Defence
Dubai: Fire fighters from Dubai Civil Defence brought a huge fire under control at two warehouses in Deira, Dubai on Tuesday.

No injuries were reported. Thick black billowing from the warehouses was seen from miles.

Dubai Civil Defence fire fighters put out the fire at two warehouses in Deira within 10 minutes on Tuesday Image Credit: Dubai Civil Defence

According to Dubai Civil Defence, the emergency room received a call at 16:19pm about fire in two warehouses near Salah Al Deen Metro Station in Deira. Firefighters responded fast and arrived at the scene within six minutes at around 16:25pm and put out the fire without any casualties reported.

“Two warehouse where electronic devices were stored were completely gutted due the blase while firefighters controlled the fire in jut 10 minutes,” Brigadier Ali Al Mutawa from Dubai civil defence said. The cooling down operation lasted for 45 minutes before the site was handed over to the authority concerned to determine the cause of the fire.

