Sharjah: Civil Defence teams in Sharjah controlled a fire that broke out on a truck carrying vegetables before the Qasba bridge here today. No injuries were reported, Colonel Sami Khamis Al Naqbi, Director General of Sharjah Civil Defence, told Gulf News.
The Operations Room of the Civil Defence Department in Sharjah received a report about a fire on a heavy vehicle before the Qasba bridge at 5pm today.
Immediately, Civil Defence teams, National Ambulance personnel and police patrols were rushed to the spot. Police cordoned off the roads nearby to facilitate the work of the emergency responders. The teams controlled the fire in quick time.
The Civil Defence Department in Sharjah has appealed to all vehicle owners to run periodic maintenance checks on their vehicles and keep fire extinguishers in their vehicles to minimise damage from any incident of fire.