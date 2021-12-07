Dubai: Inmates in Dubai enjoyed FIFA and PES — a simulation video games tournament — organised by Dubai Police inside the central jail in Al Awir.
According to Major General Ali Al Shamali, Director of the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Institutions at Dubai Police, the simulated football video games tournament was part of Dubai Police’s continuous efforts to organise sports programmes for inmates to raise their fitness levels and maintain their mental and physical health.
“The tournament was launched in coordination and collaboration with Dubai Police’s community-based initiative ‘Positive Spirit’ that utilises sports in consolidating the values of tolerance, coexistence, and dialogue among all members of society,” Maj. Gen. Al Shamali said in a statement today.
Dubai Police said the inmates participate in different programmes to help enhance their fitness levels. These include football, handball and volleyball tournaments, in addition to courses in martial arts, including jiu-jitsu, boxing and karate.
Fatima Buhajeer, General Coordinator of ‘Positive Spirit’, said: “Winners of Dubai Police’s PES and FIFA tournament received cash prizes that were sponsored by the Dubai Police Council for People of Determination.”