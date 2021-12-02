Dubai: The Federal Supreme Council on National Day, Thursday, reaffirmed the continuous work to strengthen the Union, support its institutions and achieve the UAE people’s aspirations for development, prosperity and progress.
The council held its meeting marking the UAE’s 50th National Day in Hatta where the official Golden Jubilee celebration was held.
The council highlighted that strengthening the Union, supporting its institutions and achieving the aspirations of its people for development, prosperity and progress are on top of the agenda of the UAE’s leadership in the upcoming phase of the nation.
Official UAE Golden Jubilee Celebration
Meanwhile, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Thursday attended the official Golden Jubilee celebration in Hatta.
The Rulers of the Emirates, Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers were also present at the celebration.