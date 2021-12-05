Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum (right) and Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum during the meeting Image Credit: Dubai Media Office

Dubai: The Dubai Academic Health Corporation held its third board of directors meeting, chaired by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum in the presence of vice chairman Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, at The Executive Council in Dubai on Sunday.

During the meeting, the board reviewed and approved the vision, mission and values of the corporation. The corporation’s vision is ‘Together We Advance Health for Humanity’, and its mission is ‘We serve to impact lives and shape the future of health through the integration of care, learning, and discovery’.

The board also approved the corporation’s primary value, which is ‘Patient First’, as well as five additional values: Respect, Excellence, Teamwork, Integrity and Empathy.

The corporation will support and develop healthcare services and means of prevention and treatment of diseases in accordance with the latest scientific evidence. It will also enhance the emirate’s position as a global hub for medical and life sciences, a destination for health and medical tourism, and a leading centre for medical education, research and scientific innovation.

Importance of clear direction

Sheikh Ahmed stressed the importance of establishing a clear and specific vision and mission for the corporation to guide its work and aspirations. He also commended the team’s efforts and the inclusive approach that was followed to develop the corporation’s vision, mission and values.

Sheikh Ahmed said setting shared statements of purpose enhances integration, creates a culture of giving, drives excellence in serving patients and advances health in the emirate.

Reaffirming values

Sheikh Mansoor reaffirmed the importance of the corporation’s values, which will serve as a compass to realise its vision and mission. Such values will form the basis of its culture as well as guide the behaviour of team members in serving with heart and putting the patient first. These values translate Dubai leadership’s vision in placing the health of the people as a priority, Sheikh Mansoor said.

Attendees

The meeting was attended by Abdulla Al Basti, secretary-general of The Executive Council of Dubai, as well as board members Awad Seghayer Al Ketbi; Dr Raja Easa Al Gurg; Abdulla Abdul Rahman Al Shaibani; Dr Amer Sharif; Professor Alawi Alsheikh-Ali, Mohammed Hassan Al Shehhi; Waleed Saeed Al Awadhi, and Professor Ian Andrew Greer.

The meeting was attended by board members Image Credit: Dubai Media Office