'Efaad', the Dubai Police platform for students, has won 12 awards since it was officially launched in 2017. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: 'Efaad', the Dubai Police platform for students, has won 12 awards since it was officially launched in 2017 by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai.

Brigadier Dr Saleh Abdullah Murad, Director of the General Department of Human Resources at Dubai Police, reaffirmed that the ‘Efaad’ platform has successfully become local, regionally and internationally recognised for its interactive smartness educational platform that attracts students from inside and outside Dubai Police.

Brig. Murad further said that the smart platform ‘Efaad’ had found an advanced place amidst local, Arab and international educational platforms by utilising technologies to serve education and students. Brig. Murad attributed the success of ‘Efaad’ to the directives of Lieutenant-General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, and the follow-up measures of Major General Ahmed Mohamed Rafie, Assistant Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police for Administration Affairs. “We are extremely proud to have accomplished this within no more than four years”, he said.

Participation goals

Liteunat Colonel Dr Mansour Al Balushi, Director of Scholarship and Recruitment at Dubai Police, explained that the smart platform ‘Efaad’, through its participation in local, regional and international awards, aims to be the pioneer of scholarship and education services. It also aims to enhance cooperation and coordination among various educational institutions and training centres to serve Dubai Police’s strategic objectives and meet their academic and training needs.

“Our participation is also a chance to conduct benchmarking with best international practices in the field of scholarships and education services”, Lt. Col Al Balushi added.

Intellectual patents

“We’ve also benchmarked our platform against other entities and government departments, including Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, Emirates Aviation University, ADNOC, Dubai Roads and Transport Authority, Communications Regulatory Authority (CRA), Dubai Health Authority, the Abu Dhabi Police General Command, Dubai Municipality, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, Ministry of Presidential Affairs, Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, and Etisalat,” Lt Col Al Balushi continued.

1,146 graduates

Lieutenant Rashid Hussain, Manager of Efaad Project, confirmed that the smart platform is an interactive and comprehensive platform that was established to respond to the needs and inquiries of Dubai Police scholarship students and sponsors university and college students and employees in their educational journey. “Since its inception, the platform has succeeded in attracting thousands of knowledge seekers and education enthusiasts. As many as 11,512 university students have joined the platform, 31,703 users benefited from its services, and 181,994 visitors surfed the website. Meanwhile, 1,146 graduates have been fully sponsored by Dubai Police to complete their education,” Lt Hussian added.

Prestigious awards