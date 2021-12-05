Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, on Sunday honoured a group of volunteers taking part in ‘Day for Dubai’, an initiative launched by the Dubai Government in 2017.
Tweeting on the occasion, Sheikh Hamdan said: “We are very proud to see voluntary work becoming an inherent value in the UAE society. We thank all volunteers who spared no time or effort to serve our society and boost the renaissance of our country.”
He added: “I was happy to meet the volunteers during a ceremony honouring ‘Day for Dubai’ volunteers, organised by Watani Al Emarat Foundation at Expo 2020 Dubai.”
Day for Dubai is a city-wide volunteering initiative launched by the Dubai Government in 2017. It calls on nationals and residents of Dubai to volunteer on one day in a year to help those in need and support community services by offering their time, knowledge, or skills.
Volunteers can contribute by giving a full day to the volunteering activities or spread out their time over the year to complete a day.