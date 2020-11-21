Famous Emirati singer Hussain Al Jassmi will perform at the National Day concert to be be held at Al Majaz Amphitheatre in Sharjah on December 3. Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: Emirati artist Hussain Al Jassmi will headline the concert at Al Majaz Amphitheatre in Sharjah on December 3 as part of celebrations for the 49th National Day of the UAE (December 2).

The Sharjah National Day Celebrations Committee on Saturday said that Al Jassmi will be joined by a number of young Emirati artists including Aryam, Jassim Mohammad, Faisal Al Jasim and Oraib.

Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, head of Sharjah National Day Celebrations Committee, said the concert, being held under strict health and safety measures, will seat the audience at half the capacity of Al Majaz Amphitheatre. Tickets for the concert are priced at Dh30, Dh50, Dh75 and Dh100 and can be bought online.

Concert for a noble cause

The proceeds of the concert will go to support The Big Heart Foundation’s initiatives in aid of refugees and other needy communities around the world, he added. A professionally trained team will be available to assist people with disabilities and accompany them to their seats. All necessary health safety measures have been put in place to protect against the spread of COVID-19.

The Big Heart Foundation, a humanitarian initiative by Shaikha Jawaher Bint Mohammad Al Qasimi, Eminent Advocate for Refugee Children at the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), aims to mobilise humanitarian efforts to safeguard the rights and improve the lives of vulnerable children and their families around the world, particularly in the Arab world, through advocacy, humanitarian and development efforts.

Support Emirati art

Al Midfa pointed out that Al Jassmi has been chosen to headline the concert based on his stature as an artist in the region and initiatives in serving the country by conveying the message of peace and tolerance to the Arab and international societies. The participation of young Emirati artists in the concert stems from Sharjah’s keenness to support Emirati art and their contribution to the Emirati and Gulf Arabian music, arts and culture, he added.

Al Jassmi said: “I am very happy and look forward every year to celebrate all national occasions like this, especially the foundation of our nation and federation. We feel immensely proud and patriotic and are justified in celebrating what we have achieved as a young nation, marching fast on the road of progress and prosperity.”

Humanitarian work