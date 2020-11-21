Dubai: The Abu Dhabi Arts Society (ADAS) is hosting a new competition under the slogan of “Our nation through youth eyes”, as a participation in the celebrations of the UAE on the 49th National Day.
Dr. Hamed Bin Mohamed Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Founder and Chairman of the Board of Trustees, said, “Organising this initiative is an expression of our pride in what the UAE has achieved in all fields since the establishment until today. Through this competition, we seek to develop the students’ various artistic talents, stimulate their creative energies, refine their senses, and direct them to express joy on this important national occasion that embodies the meanings of love and loyalty to this generous country.”
This competition was launched early last week. It has invited all creative students from all over the country to participate in any artwork that could include painting an art piece, a sculpture, a short film, a photograph, a piece of poetry, or a musical work. Entries will be accepted until November 30, after which they will be viewed and judged by an expert jury.