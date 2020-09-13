Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Court of Cassation has upheld a Dh400,000 compensation claim that was previously passed for the family of an Asian man who was killed in a worksite accident.
According to the court’s ruling, the worksite’s engineer and labour supervisor were found guilty for negligence that had led to the accident. Both, along with their employe, were told to jointly pay the compensation to the deceased’s family.
The court rejected the appeal made by the employer, engineer and labour supervisor, upholding the compensation ruling for the worker’s close family for the damages against them.