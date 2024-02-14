As the Chairman and Managing Director of the Adil Group of Supermarkets, it gives me immense pleasure to extend a warm welcome to Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi on his visit to the UAE on the auspicious occasion of the inauguration of the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi.
Prime Minister Modi’s visit holds great significance, not only in strengthening the bilateral ties between India and the UAE but also in promoting cultural understanding and religious harmony. The inauguration of the BAPS Hindu Mandir is a testament to the deep-rooted cultural and historical connections between India and the UAE.
The UAE has always been a welcoming home to diverse communities and religions, and the construction of the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi stands as a shining example of the country’s commitment to fostering inclusivity and tolerance. This temple will not only serve as a place of worship for the Hindu community but also as a symbol of unity and diversity for people of all faiths residing in the UAE.
We are honoured to have Prime Minister Modi grace this momentous occasion with his presence. His leadership and vision have played a pivotal role in strengthening India’s relations with countries around the world, including the UAE. His visit underscores the strong bond between our two nations and reaffirms our shared commitment to mutual prosperity and cooperation.
On behalf of the Adil Group of Supermarkets and the Indian community in the UAE, I extend our heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for his continued efforts in deepening the friendship between India and the UAE. We are confident that his visit will further enhance bilateral cooperation across various sectors, including trade, investment and cultural exchange.