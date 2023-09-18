Brad Maasdorp

South African Brad Maasdorp also welcomed the news of Al Neyadi’s homecoming. “As a South African expat living in the UAE and an advocate for innovation, technology and inclusion in these spaces, I am delighted to see the continued strides the UAE are taking. This achievement not only puts the UAE on the global map of space exploration but also demonstrates the country’s inclusive and forward-thinking approach. The leadership and government are on a fast trajectory to push technology and are empowering people to greatness. I’m grateful to be a part and contribute to this ecosystem.”

Robert Aaraj

Robert Aaraj Jr, 40, a Lebanese national living in the UAE, said: “I feel very proud of Sultan Al Neyadi’s accomplishment. He has put the UAE and the Arab world on the international map. His spacewalk has gone down in history and has set the tone for the Arab world to dream and aim to achieve more success in the international space world.”

Sethu Ramaswamy

Indian expat Sethu Ramaswamy said: “The mission of Sultan Al Neyadi is transformative in many respects. As an aspiring entrepreneur, I am inspired at many levels by his achievement. I consider it as a blessing that I am a resident of this great country that says and acts like ‘Nothing is impossible’. I feel the whole country is entrepreneurial and does much to realise people’s dreams. I wish the UAE more luck in its endeavours into space and the moon.”

Maryam Adeel Khan

Pakistani homemaker Maryam Adeel Khan, 44, said Al Neyadi’s inspirational journey will set the tone for many youngsters to dream big.