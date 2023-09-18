Dubai:The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai, in collaboration with the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, has unveiled a special commemorative stamp to mark the triumphant return of Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi.

This historic stamp, proudly emblazoned with the slogan “The Homecoming of the Hero Sultan Al Neyadi,” will be used at Dubai Airports on September 18 and 19, 2023.

Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi etched his name in history by becoming the first astronaut from the Arab regionto venture into space for six months and successfully return after completing his space missions.

His remarkable accomplishment has garnered global recognition and accolades.

Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director of GDRFA, underscored that this initiative is part of ongoing national endeavours to showcase the nation’s remarkable progress in space exploration and scientific research.

Inspiration

He emphasised that Sultan’s journey would not only ignite inspiration among national talents, thereby nurturing their expertise in space-related disciplines, but also open pathways to expansive exploration beyond known frontiers.

This will catalyse further growth and prosperity within society and create sustainable avenues for the betterment of humanity at large.

“GDRFA is committed to supporting national milestones, and we truly proud of this new Emirati feat in the realm of space exploration. Sending the first Emirati astronaut to space symbolises excellence and technological advancement in the UAE, reflecting our dedication to progress and significant contributions to space exploration for the benefit of humanity,” His Excellency stated.

The stamp, featuring the slogan “The Homecoming of the Hero Sultan Al Neyadi,” stands as a testament to the UAE’s enduring commitment to excellence in space exploration. It mirrors the country’s keenness to foster development and contribute meaningfully to both humanity and the broader global community.”

Global hub

As a global hub for research and innovation in space science, the UAE continues to solidify its reputation with substantial government support and investment in this critical sector. These endeavors are expected to culminate in strategic advancements and the creation of scientific and economic opportunities for the young Emirati generation and researchers.