New transfer services will be effective from June 10

Etihad Airways Image Credit: Gulf News Archive

Abu Dhabi: Beginning June 10, Etihad Airways will link 20 more cities in Europe, Asia and Australia via Abu Dhabi.

“The new transfer services will make it possible for those travelling on the airline’s current network of special flights to connect easily through the UAE capital onwards to key global destinations,” the airline announced on Thursday.

Easy transfer connections via Abu Dhabi will now be available from Jakarta, Karachi, Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Melbourne, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, and Tokyo to major cities across Europe including Amsterdam, Barcelona, Brussels, Dublin, Frankfurt, Geneva, London Heathrow, Madrid, Milan, Paris Charles de Gaulle, and Zurich.

According to an Etihad spokesperson, those wishing to book are advised to visit www.etihad.com/transfer to view their options, and to remain informed on the appropriate entry regulations at their end destination.

Flights are also available for booking through the mobile app, by calling the Etihad Airways Contact Centre on +971 600 555 666 (UAE), or through a local or online travel agency.

Throughout June, Etihad is continuing to operate a network of special flights from Abu Dhabi to previously announced destinations across its international network.

Etihad recently launched links from Melbourne and Sydney to London Heathrow, allowing direct transfer connections to and from the UK capital via Abu Dhabi.

Precautionary measures

As a precautionary measure, guests travelling on Etihad Airways flights are required to wear a face mask throughout their journey.

The airline has implemented an extensive sanitisation and customer safety programme to curtail the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). Hygienic measures include aircraft and cabin deep-cleaning, check-in, health screening, boarding, inflight, crew interaction, meal service, disembarkation and ground transportation, among others.