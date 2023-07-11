Abu Dhabi: Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, and Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA), the UAE’s leading diplomatic training centre, have signed an agreement to provide training courses to Etihad’s Emirati employees in diplomacy, crisis management, intercultural communications, and more. A signing ceremony for the agreement was held in Abu Dhabi at AGDA between Dr. Mohammed Ibrahim Al Dhaheri, Deputy Director General of AGDA, and Dr. Nadia Bastaki, Chief People and Corporate Affairs Officer of Etihad Airways, in the presence of His Excellency Nickolay Mladenov, Director General of AGDA and senior officials from both organisations.
The agreement between AGDA and Etihad Airways will allow Etihad’s Emirati employees to enroll in courses provided under the Diplomatic Skills Programme and the Interpersonal Skills Programme. AGDA will present a comprehensive training course plan outlining the available courses, with a designated number of seats reserved specifically for Emirati employees of Etihad Airways.
Dr. Mohammed Ibrahim Al Dhaheri, Deputy Director General of AGDA, said, “AGDA is excited to be entrusted with the professional development of Etihad’s employees and will work tirelessly to ensure they leave with an impressive toolkit of skills under their belt. This MoU is a reflection of our determination to provide top-notch training to those representing a vital economic sector in the UAE. “Those in the aviation industry often find themselves in unexpected diplomatic roles, interacting with individuals from all walks of life. We look forward to partnering with Etihad Airways, working together to support their objectives and demonstrate the adaptability of the knowledge imparted through our academy.”
Dr Nadia Bastaki, Chief People and Corporate Affairs Officer at Etihad Airways, said: “Etihad firmly believes in investing in the growth and development of our workforce, and the collaboration with AGDA aligns perfectly with our commitment to empowering Emirati talent. By providing advanced training programmes and educational opportunities, the partnership will enhance the skill sets of our Emirati employees, enabling them to excel in their roles and contribute to the airline’s continued success.”
The training provided by AGDA will empower employees to develop a more intersectional understanding of what it means to be a leader, how to communicate with those who come from different backgrounds, and the importance of diplomacy during potential negotiation scenarios. It is also a strong demonstration of AGDA’s support for one of the fastest-growing sectors in the UAE.