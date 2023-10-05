Ras Al Khaimah: In an effort to mitigate the plastic hazard, the Environmental Protection and Development Authority announced the law banning the use of single-use plastic bags in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, starting from January 2024, under Law No. (4) of 2023. This law prohibits the use, possession, trading, sale, or distribution of single-use plastic materials in the Emirate, gradually starting with a ban on single-use plastic bags.
Through this issued law, the Environmental Protection and Development Authority (EPDA) aims to align with the state’s direction to reduce the use of non-biodegradable plastic materials to ensure the preservation of natural resources and reduce the environmental footprint.
The goal is to foster the concept of sustainable purchasing. It also aims to promote social responsibility across various sectors of society towards environmental issues and challenges. The goal is to foster the concept of sustainable purchasing.
The disposal of plastic in all its forms is a major environmental problem because of the time it takes to decompose. When plastic decomposes, it releases hazardous chemicals into the environment that negatively affect our environment and health.
Therefore, the Environmental Protection and Development Authority in Ras Al Khaimah calls upon all segments of society in the Emirate to collaborate hand in hand towards a positive change, to achieve sustainable development.