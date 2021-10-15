Officials from Sharjah’s Environment and Protected Areas Authority and Jersey's Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust meeting at Buhais Geology Park, Sharjah Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: A joint action plan is being developed for expertise exchange between Sharjah’s Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA) and the Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust in Jersey.

In a recent meeting, the two sides explored ways of extending the scope of cooperation in the protection and promotion of geological and archaeological sites and discussed how the Jersey government could benefit from Sharjah’s expertise in this field.

Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi, chairman of the Department of Government Relations (DGR) in Sharjah, held discussions with John Le Fondré, Chief Minister of Jersey, to enhance collaboration in several fields including the environment, and the protection of natural reserves and archaeological sites.

The meeting, held at the Buhais Geology Park in Sharjah, was attended by Sheikh Majid Al Qasimi, director of DGR; Peter Jackson, Architect Advisor in His Highness the Ruler’s Office, Sharjah; Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, chairperson of EPAA; and Rawda Al Katbi from Buhais Geology Park.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the Jersey delegation toured the Buhais Geology Park and was briefed on its geological and archaeological features that date to more than 125,000 years.

Eco-cultural tourism

Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi said: “Sharjah has extensive experience in sustainably preserving its valuable environment and heritage resources. Furthermore, the emirate is known for its well-protected nature reserves and its leading status as a pioneer in eco-cultural tourism on a regional level. Our diverse experience and journey in this field have been recognised internationally, and we look forward to sharing our collective knowledge and best practices with the Jersey government.”