Dubai: The UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with PureHealth, one of the the largest healthcare platforms in the Middle East, to evaluate the impact of air quality on public health with a focus on the factors affecting the longevity and quality of life of the people in the UAE.
The MoU was signed in the presence of Mariam Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, and attended by Engineer Othaiba Al Qaydi, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for Sustainable Communities, Farhan Malik, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at PureHealth Group and Marwan Ali Al Kaabi, Chief Infrastructure Officer at PureHealth.
Step forward
Mariam Almheiri said: “This partnership marks a significant step forward in our commitment to enhancing the quality of life for the people of the UAE. By evaluating the impact of air quality on health, we can make informed decisions that contribute to effective climate action, community health, and overall sustainability. As we prepare to host COP28 later this year at Dubai Expo City, during this Year of Sustainability, the MoU underscores our focus on fostering a sustainable future for our nation and the world through strategic partnerships.”
Goals
Farhan Malik, Managing Director and CEO of PureHealth, said: “Our goal is clear – to advance the science of longevity, and ensuring people live longer, healthier, happier, and fuller lives. Through the research and assessment of the impact of air quality on public health, we can work towards building a healthier, more resilient future for the people of the UAE. This partnership highlights our unwavering commitment to transforming the healthcare sector through holistic solutions by leveraging our extensive expertise and cutting-edge technology that enhance the overall health of the nation.”
As part of the MoU, a Joint Working Committee, comprising representatives from both entities, will be set up to oversee the implementation of the activities outlined in the agreement. The committee will meet periodically to review progress, share information, and address any challenges.