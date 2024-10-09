Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) has issued a ban on the cultivation, production, propagation, and circulation of the poisonous oleander plant within the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

This decision aligns with both local and federal laws, aiming to protect community members, especially children and pets, from the dangers posed by ingestion of any part of this toxic plant.

Health risks

Oleander is a perennial wild shrub commonly found in rocky valleys and often planted along roadsides for its aesthetic appeal, with its dark green leaves and vibrant flowers. However, all parts of this plant—including leaves, stems, flowers, and seeds—contain toxic substances. These toxins can affect the heart, and ingestion of even a small amount may result in severe symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, irregular heartbeat, and, in extreme cases, death.

Mouza Suhail Al Muhairi, Deputy Director-General for Regulatory and Administrative Affairs at ADAFSA, said: “Banning the cultivation of poisonous oleander is a proactive measure to safeguard the health of our community. At ADAFSA, we are deeply committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of the public, particularly children and pets.”

The decision also aligns with the ‘One Health’ approach, which recognises the inter-connectedness of human, animal, and environmental health. Al Muhairi noted that ADAFSA’s success in implementing this initiative depends heavily on community awareness and cooperation. “We appreciate the support of our partners in government agencies as we roll out extensive awareness campaigns about the dangers of oleander. We urge everyone to assist in the safe removal of this plant and to be vigilant about the risks posed by toxic plants.”

Dr Salem Al Kaabi, Director-General of Operations Affairs at the Department of Municipalities and Transport, said: “Our collaboration with ADAFSA to implement all necessary measures for the removal of oleander from all public spaces within the Department’s jurisdiction, while supporting private landowners and facilities, reflects our full commitment to ensuring community safety and improving life quality in the emirate.”

Resolution No. 4 of 2024, issued by ADAFSA’s Board of Directors, mandates that all establishments and individuals must adhere to the ban and ensure the safe removal of oleander within months from the date of publication in the Official Gazette.

Exceptions

Despite the prohibition, the decision permits the cultivation, production, and circulation of oleander for research and scientific purposes, contingent on prior approval from ADAFSA. This provision seeks to balance public health and environmental protection with the encouragement of scientific research.

Article 4 of the resolution also requires the relevant authorities to conduct regular inspections, remove oleander from urban areas, and raise public awareness about its dangers.

Hotline number

ADAFSA urges citizens and residents to cooperate with the authorities, dispose of oleander plants safely, and report any violations. The authority also advises against touching or eating any unknown plants. And in the event of exposure to or contact with an unknown plant, the authority urges calling the Poison and Drug Information Services (PDIS) hotline at 800424, which is available 24/7.