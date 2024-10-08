Abu Dhabi: A paramedic in Abu Dhabi has been honoured in recognition of his “heroic response” to a distress call from a mother who contacted emergency services to save her one-year-old daughter after her heart stopped beating.

Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority (ADCDA) honoured Rabi Farouk Masarwa, who provided the mother with precise instructions on how to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on her child and stayed on the phone to reassure her until the ambulance arrived promptly transporting the child to the hospital for necessary treatment.

During the honouring ceremony, Brigadier Mohsen Saeed Al Mansouri, Director of the Emergency and Public Safety Sector, ADCDA, praised Masarwa’s efforts and the high level of competence and professionalism he demonstrated in performing his role. He emphasised that Masarwa embodies the noble humanitarian values adopted by the ambulance teams at ADCDA.