Abu Dhabi release new documentary series exploring the UAE's protected areas

Abu Dhabi: National Geographic Abu Dhabi and the Environment Agency — Abu Dhabi (EAD) have announced a new documentary series that showcases the UAE’s diverse flora and fauna and steps that can be taken to preserve this natural heritage. The series will air exclusively on National Geographic Abu Dhabi channel.

The five-part ‘Explore Your Environment’ series takes viewers on a journey across various protected areas within Abu Dhabi. It reflects Abu Dhabi’s commitment to protecting the biodiversity of its desert and marine ecosystem. These include more than 400 plant species and two to three million migrating birds.

The nation’s marine habitats are also home to the world’s densest population of dugongs, as well as the endangered Hawksbill and Green Turtles, four globally threatened species of sharks, three threatened species of ray and around 240 species of fish .