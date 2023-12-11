Dubai: The success of COP28 lies in parties reaching a consensus on fossil fuel phase-out, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on the penultimate day of the UN climate conference in Dubai on Monday.
“The COP covers many aspects and it depends on the global balance,” Guterres said while responding to questions from the media.
“But a central aspect, in my opinion, of the success of the COP, will be for the COP to reach a consensus on the need to phase out fossil fuels in line with a time framework that is in line with the 1.5 degree limits.”
He said that doesn’t mean that all countries must immediately phase out fossil fuels at the same time.
The phased-out approach to fossil fuel abatement must align globally with achieving net zero by 2050 and staying within the 1.5-degree temperature rise limit. He said the “principle of Common But Differentiated Responsibilities (CBDR)” is applied here.
CBDR refers to principle of international environmental law establishing that all states are responsible for addressing global environmental destruction yet not equally responsible.
“As we approach the finish line of COP28, my main message is clear: We need an ambitious outcome that demonstrates decisive climate action and a credible plan to keep the 1.5°C warming limit alive and to protect those on the frontlines of the climate crisis,” Guterres said.