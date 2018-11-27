Dr Shaikha Salem Al Daheri, executive director of EAD’s Terrestrial and Marine Biodiversity Sector, said: “EAD was one of the first organisations to adopt the Green List initiative when it was officially launched at the IUCN World Parks Congress in Australia in 2014. Since then, EAD has worked closely with IUCN to activate and implement the Green List Standards for Protected and Conserved Areas in the Arab region. The agency also provided the necessary technical support and hosted the first training programme for IUCN Green List Expert Assessment Groups, allowing them to evaluate and assess regional applications from protected areas wanting to gain Green List status.”