Dubai: UAE residents can now enjoy the delights of Dubai Shopping festival (DSF) on the open, waterfront promenade of Al Seef corniche, in partnership with Dubai Holding Asset Management, at this charming district rich in Emirati heritage. The famous DSF Market is packed with fun activities, workshops, live entertainment and amazing fireworks from January 14-30.

The theme of this year’s market is centred around the act of ‘learning by doing’, which will celebrate the spirit of passing knowledge down from generation to generation. In the style of a walkable outdoor playhouse and museum, the DSF Market at Al Seef will feature four zones inspired by the natural elements — Water, Air, Earth and Fire — with educational, interactive art installations that bring to life the rich culture and history of the emirates.

DSF Market at Al Seef features four zones, inspired by the natural elements — Water, Air, Earth and Fire. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

‘Changing the world through sustainability’

Building on the ‘learning by doing’ and elemental themes, a series of competition-winning artworks from students across Dubai schools (grades 6 to 12) are on display at Al Seef until January 30. Run by DSF, in partnership with Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), the young artists were asked to show how they ‘Can change the world through sustainability’, using a medium of their choice — from photography to collage. Each of the talented winners received Dh500 vouchers to spend at Al Seef.

A coffee week

A number of themed weeks was also part of the calendar for the recently-concluded Coffee Week, which ran from January 6-9, where coffee aficionados savoured the best of coffee culture from authentic Arabic gahwa to Italian cappuccino and attended workshops.

Visitors soak up the fun at Al Seef during Dubai Shopping Festival. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Soaking up UAE culture and history

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said: “Al Seef is a very special place designed to preserve the culture and history of our Emirates. The DSF market at Al Seef is very much in keeping with that sentiment, and this year is themed around the act of ‘learning by doing’, taking inspiration from the Emirati fishermen, pearl divers and falconers who all passed down their knowledge and showed the next generation how things are done. With it’s fun, interactive and innovative elements and extensive entertainment programme, DSF Market Al Seef is an experience for the whole family to enjoy.”

The DSF Market at Al Seef gives visitors an opportunity to get accustomed with UAE culture and heritage. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

‘Memorable activities’

Fareed Abdelrahman, Managing Director of Retail Destinations — Dubai Holding Asset Management, said: “Dubai has earned its reputation as a global centre for tourism and leisure by consistently delivering unrivalled and innovative experiences. The emirate’s retail and events calendar especially during the winter season attracts residents and visitors from the region and beyond to participate in memorable activations and showcases, and we have no doubt this year’s line-up will exceed expectations.”