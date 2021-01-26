As always, DSF has been the most glamorous event on our retail calendar and the over month-long popular fair with its share of great bargains, deals and entertainment gains special significance in today's times in terms of the joy it brings to people's lives in light of the pandemic.
The festival, covering a span of 45 days is held during one of the most happening periods in the UAE events calendar with Christmas and the New Year celebrations complementing all that's on offer, while also helping extend most needed momentum and positivity to our trade.
DSF during this period has helped propel us towards a vigorous sense of self-belief, extending the overall impression that things are almost back to normal, with the improvement in sales endorsing the same.
Since 1996, the launch year of DSF, the event has played a vital role in our overall performance through every calendar year. The resonant DSF message: “All roads to Dubai during DSF” has allowed this month-long celebration of life turn out to be a phenomenal event that is now hailed by the entire world. And as the globe gears up for DSF every year as an annual tradition, the anticipation and build-up contributes towards making the DSS saga an excellent platform for us, UAE-based businesses to showcase our unique selling propositions in the best light, with superb brand building activities and excellent oppotunities for brand positioning being provided by the Government.
At Sky Jewellery, we would love to summarise DSF as a ‘World Class Opportunity’ to raise business standards that rival the world.