Dubai: Dubai Shopping Festival’s (DSF) incredible raffles, prizes and surprises continue to bring joy and excitement to its lucky winners from different nationalities and backgrounds. Dubai is the city of dreams that offers incredible opportunities to its residents and visitors, especially during DSF and other events organised by the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment.

DSF in particular, has transformed the lives of many people over the years through its grand raffles and prizes courtesy the festival’s strategic partners and main sponsors.

During this year’s 27th edition, residents and visitors have the opportunity to make their dreams come true with the DSF grand raffles. This includes the Nissan, Infiniti, and Dubai Gold and Jewellery Group Raffles as well as those organised by the Dubai Shopping Malls Group and Idealz, which have increased the chances to win and offer unforgettable experiences. The prizes offered by DSF, with a total value of around Dh30 million, include everything — from cash prizes to luxury cars, gold and much more.

Increased chances of win

The Dubai Gold and Jewellery Group Raffles are particularly popular amongst gold, jewellery and diamond lovers, who tend to shop for these items during the festival to increase their chances of winning while enjoying the shopping experience at Dubai’s key gold markets, the beautiful outdoor weather and top quality of craftsmanship that Dubai is known for.

Some of the lucky winners of 250gm gold each in the Dubai Gold and Jewellery Group Raffle shared their feelings about winning big this DSF and more about their future plans.

'My manager told me to fill in my baby daughter’s name'

Nusrath, mother of Areen C, said: “I am a resident of Dubai and have been here for almost three years. It is my first time taking part in a DSF raffle. I am a pharmacist working with Life Pharmacy. I went with my manager to purchase some gold for her relative, and they gave us a coupon. My manager told me to fill in my baby daughter’s name, which I did, though I did not expect anything. Alhamdulillah, we have won 250gm of gold. At first, I thought it was a prank! We have started to build our new home with this. I am thankful to God and everyone.”

‘I still can’t believe it’

Zenat Khadr from Italy said: “My belated birthday gift turned out to be ¼kg of gold!” She added: “I have been a Dubai resident since 2015 and have tried my luck on several occasions. However, I did not win anything until now. I went with my mum to the Gold Souk to get a late birthday gift and once we finalised the payment, the cashier passed me the token to fill it up. I agreed, although I mentioned that I wasn’t that lucky. I still cannot believe that I have finally won and I’m a winner of a prize of ¼kg of gold. I’m still surprised — I can’t believe it.”

‘An amazing initiative’