Al Seef Market during Dubai Shopping Festival Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: After the opening weekend for Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF), the packed line-up continues in week two of the “world’s longest running retail festival”, organisers said on Monday.

DSF opened with a celebration at Burj Park featuring live performances from superstar Balqees Fathi and award-winning artist Mohammed Hamaki; drone light shows and fireworks; 24-hour hotel and attractions sale; opening of DSF markets and the start of the mega raffle.

In the second week from December 19 to 25, the highlights include the Etisalat Market OTB at Burj Park, Christmas at Expo 2020 Dubai, fireworks at La Mer, retail pop-ups and prizes and much more.

Nakheel Mall Rooftop Market during DSF Image Credit: Supplied

Etisalat Market OTB

DSF’s flagship alternative shopping destination Etisalat Market Outside The Box (OTB) returns to Burj Park and will feature food stalls and concepts from some of the region’s leading brands, shopping experiences and live entertainment and activities for the whole family, from roller-skating to a paddle court. Also, Catfish DXB will be serving up African dishes such as jollof, fufu bowls, yams and plantains while fresh Mexican Street Food from Senor Gonzales will also be served.

Festivities at Expo

To mark the season, Expo 2020 Dubai will undergo a winter transformation as decorations adorn Al Wasl, the Welcome Plazas, Jubilee Stage, Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre, Al Forsan Park and all concourse areas. Al Wasl Plaza will have Christmas tree lighting and festive trains, twinkling street lights, fireworks and a dash of snow. From Santa Claus and his 3D camels to giant snow globes and carol concerts, the site will feature holiday cheer.

Dubai Lights

Dubai Lights will have six interactive installations by international artists on show at citywide locations. These artworks that pulse with light and colour will be seen for the first time ever in Dubai until January 30.

City Gazing Dubai, by the artists Justus Bruns and Mingus Vogel at DIFC, is a tailor-made installation based on Dubai with a unique soundtrack while Illusion Hole by UxU Studio at The Pointe has been directly installed on the water to create an imaginary vortex.

Dubai's various attractions are studded with DSF decorations Image Credit: Supplied

Fireworks at La Mer

The DSF fireworks show by Al Zarooni Group at La Mer beachfront will be unning daily from December 23 to 31. The show will take place from December 23 to 30 at 8:30pm and on December 31 at 11:59pm.

Drones show

Back by popular demand, the second edition of the Dubai Shopping Festival Drone Light Show returns to Bluewaters and The Beach opposite JBR. This week sees the start of the second show, The Future of Dubai, which is set to the Expo 2020 Dubai anthem and presents the future of technology from Artificial Intelligence and robotics to the space programme and the future of the universe.

Augmented Reality

This DSF will give residents and visitors the opportunity to enjoy virtual and augmented reality experiences across the city. To take part, you just have to point your cameras at QR codes on special ‘totems’ across the city, until January 30, various locations across the city

Dubai Beats

At Dubai Beats, the first-ever showcase of Arab contemporary hip-hop, enjoy two nights of live music on December 23 and 24 and discover underground talent that will soon be a regular feature on your playlist.

On night one, catch Bahraini rising star Flipperachi known as Flipp who has opened for rap legend Xzibit. Abdulaziz Louis, one of the stars on the official FIFA Arab Cup 2021 song, will also perform live. Also confirmed to make an appearance is Hadi Khamis. On night two, artists performing in this exclusive DSF concert includes trap music star Wegz whose song “Dorak Gai” became Egypt’s most-streamed song on Spotify in 2020 and fellow Egyptian star Afroto who has been active on the scene since 2016.

Running December 23 and 24 at 9pm, Etisalat Market OTB, Burj Park, Downtown Dubai; tickets from Dh100 from Dubai Calendar and Platinum List

Nakheel Rooftop Market

There’s fun to be had for all the family at the second edition of Nakheel Mall’s Rooftop Festive Village. Discover a treasure trove of activities from a festive market to a special ice rink for visitors of all ages. A designated kids play area complete with toy factory workshops will keep the little ones busy as you make a trip around the outdoor space on the hunt for presents or even something for yourself.

Double Cash Back

For one weekend only, Blue loyalty programme members are in for a DSF treat, the organisers said.

Download the Blue Rewards app, sign up and you could take home Dh30,000 in cashback rewards — three winners each taking home Dh10,000. To enter all you have to do is spend a minimum of Dh300 at any Al-Futtaim retail destination from December 23 and 25. You can also enjoy double cashback on all your purchases so whether you’re looking to update your wardrobe, upgrade your electronics or spruce up your living spaces there’s never been a better time to go shopping.

