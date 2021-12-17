Dubai: City Walk, La Mer, and The Beach, opposite JBR, and Dubai Festival City are alive with spectacular fireworks displays, unbeatable offers, daily entertainment, and spectacular light displays every weekend from December 15 until January 30 for the 27th Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF), organised by the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE),
According to organisers, there will be daily drone shows and fireworks at The Beach, opposite JBR. The drone show will showcase the inspiring story of the UAE’s past, present and future through captivating choreography and AR (augmented reality) elements.
Stunning fireworks will light up the skies of The Beach, in addition to a spectacular New Year’s Eve’s fireworks show at midnight.
To kick-start the season of celebrations, a mesmerising display of fireworks by the shores of La Mer will happen on Dec. 16 at 8.30pm.
Dubai Lights
The destination is also set to amaze with the captivating, never-before-seen Dubai Lights exhibit. Part of the unique interactive art installations from international lighting artists, under the newly created Dubai Lights, Rhizome — designed by artists Tom and Lien Dekyvere — embodies the on- and offline connections humans make in all sorts of ways that reflect on our society in a web made of hundreds of metres of brightly illuminated rope.
Meanwhile, LightBattle X — designed by Joost van Bergen, Dirk Schlebusch, and Onne Walsmit — will showcase the Dutch heritage of cycling in a completely different way. There is also a waterbowl performance coming to the Middle East for the first time at La Mer. An award-winning duo will perform mind-blowing aerial and waterbowl stunts that blend air, ground, and water.
There’s more — Danny Aridi, the Canadian-Lebanese multi-award-winning singer-songwriter, and Peter Rosalita, the 10-year-old front-runner of America’s Got Talent, will perform live, exclusively at La Mer.
For alfresco dining options, complemented with upbeat live entertainment, City Walk is the place to go this DSF. Withs 50 restaurants to choose from, diners can also enjoy the city’s best DJs, live bands, and check out the impressive street dance moves of athletic B-boy (break dancing) dancers.