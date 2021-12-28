Fireworks display marks the beginning of the 27th edition of Dubai Shopping Festival. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

Dubai: From December 15 to January 30, Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) is hosting plenty of competitions, raffles and prize draws to take part in. Here are the six best competitions not to miss at this year’s festival.

THE INFINITI MEGA RAFFLE:

Rev up your shopping engines! Throughout this year’s DSF, you have the chance to win a sleek new INFINITI QX80 and Dh100,000 in cash. There’s even an Dh10,000 second prize in store for the lucky one.

How to take part: Purchase your tickets for Dh200 at petrol stations citywide, Dubai Metro stations, Global Village, the Gold Souk, select shopping malls and main streets to receive a raffle ticket, or purchase raffle tickets online at Idealz.com. Daily prizes to be won from December 15 until January 29.

NISSAN GRAND RAFFLE:

This year, enter the Nissan Grand Raffle at Zoom outlets and AutoPro locations for a chance to win one of four fantastic Nissan models. Drive off with a Nissan Kicks, Patrol, X-TERRA or X-TRAIL. Alongside the incredible cars, there will also be 200,000 instant prizes every day.

How to take part: Spend as little as Dh25 at Zoom outlets, Dubai Metro stations, Global Village, the Gold Souk and other select locations. You can also enter when you spend Dh50 at AutoPro or Dh75 on fuel at ENOC and EPPCO. Enter from November 4, 2021, until January 29, 2022, terms and conditions apply.

From December 15, 2021, to January 30, 2022, Dubai Shopping Festival is hosting plenty of competitions, raffles and prize draws. Image Credit: Supplied

DUBAI SHOPPING MALLS GROUP CASH PRIZES:

Dubai Shopping Malls Group is getting in the spirit of the shopping festival with cash prizes over the six-week event. Shop to your heart’s desire at select community malls for a chance to receive an entry ticket to the cash prize draw. Each week, there are dozens of cash prizes to be won, with a total prize value of Dh1 million.

How to take part: Shop for Dh100 at any participating community mall to receive a digital raffle ticket that will enter into weekly draws. Participating malls include Al Ghurair Centre, Burjuman, Al Bustan Centre, Oasis Mall, Reef Mall, Shorooq Community Centre, Bin Sougat Centre, Bay Avenue, Al Khail Gate Community, Arabian Center, Karama Centre, Remraam Community Centre and Dubai Outlet Mall.

DUBAI GOLD and JEWELLERY GROUP GRAND RAFFLE:

The city’s leading jewellery group will host a grand raffle from December 17 to January 29 with a total of 25kg of gold to be won. Residents and visitors who buy jewellery at any of the 180 participating Dubai Gold and Jewellery Group outlets across Dubai, including in Deira Gold Souk, Meena Bazaar and the city’s malls, will enter the raffle.

How to take part: Shoppers who spend Dh500 on gold jewellery will receive one raffle coupon and customers who purchase diamonds, pearls or watches worth Dh500 will receive two raffle coupons. Every other day during DSF, four winners will share a huge one kilo of gold prizes equally, with three kilos of gold to be shared between 12 winners as part of a mega prize draw held on the final day of the festival.

Shoppers can shop for Dh100 at any participating community mall in Dubai to receive a digital raffle ticket to weekly DSF draws. Image Credit: Supplied

DSF MEGA CASH PRIZE:

Whether you want to buy something special, treat yourself to a holiday of a lifetime or make an investment, Dh750,000 will always come in useful. Through the DSF Mega Cash Prize Draw, one lucky winner can do what he or she wants with this life-changing sum of money.

How to take part: To enter, all you have to do is head to the Idealz website or their mobile app, buy one of the fashionable ‘Hashtag Hoodies’ for Dh750 and you’ll be entered into the draw for the largest cash prize on offer this DSF.

WIN A HUBLOT WATCH:

There are few timepieces that can compete with a Hublot, and at this year’s DSF, you have the chance to win one of your very own. The timepiece up for grabs is the Hublot Big Bang Unico Summer. Even better, there are only 200 pieces worldwide of the head-turning watch, so you’ll be the owner of a highly exclusive piece.

How to take part: Buy an Elan journal from the Idealz website or mobile app for Dh95 and receive a complimentary ticket into the draw. With just 1,585 tickets, enter now to avoid missing out.