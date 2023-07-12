Dubai: From 29,810 Emiratis working in the private sector in 2021, the numbers have risen to 79,000 this month. These numbers were revealed in a meeting held today by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) with media leaders in the UAE.
Dr. Abdulrahman Abdulmannan Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation took questions from editors in chief and senior media officials in the country on the evolution of the labour market policies in the private sector.
Speaking about the implementation of the Emiratisation policy, Al Awar highlighted that the achievements of milestones in this policy have been closely monitored and transparently communicated with all stakeholders.
He said: “I think that there are successes and we are transparent in our approach. Also, the cases that we deal with show that we measure the objectives transparently, whether they are reached [or not]. We need to see Emiratis in the private sector as efficient employees contributing to the success of their companies and not to look at Emiratisation just in terms of achieving numbers.“